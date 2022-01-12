AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68. 4,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.