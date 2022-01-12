Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

