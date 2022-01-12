Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.50.

