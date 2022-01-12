Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 696 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

