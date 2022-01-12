Advisory Services Network LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.