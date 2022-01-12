Advisory Services Network LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,297,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

