Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

