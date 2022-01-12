Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,008 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

