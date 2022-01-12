AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. AerSale has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

