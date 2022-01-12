Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.13.

AFN opened at C$33.16 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.08 million and a PE ratio of 53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.19.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

