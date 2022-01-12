AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $43,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 120.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $123.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,933. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

