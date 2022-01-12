Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

