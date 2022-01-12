AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 304,960 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

