AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 304,960 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $6.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.