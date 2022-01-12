Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $103,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

APD stock opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.36 and a 200 day moving average of $285.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

