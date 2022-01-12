Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €131.92 ($149.91).

AIR stock opened at €118.42 ($134.57) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.01.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

