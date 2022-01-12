Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRG. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

AIRG stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

