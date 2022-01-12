Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MIMO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

