Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

