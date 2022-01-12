Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

