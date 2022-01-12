Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

ACI stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

