Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, raised shares of Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

