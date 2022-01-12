Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Align Technology worth $116,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $559.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $644.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

