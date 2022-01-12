Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 82,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

