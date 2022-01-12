Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 27,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,633. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.