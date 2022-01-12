Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Alkermes worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

