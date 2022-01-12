AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AB opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 128,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

