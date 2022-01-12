AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

