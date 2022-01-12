Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 508,358 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.64% of Zoetis worth $3,343,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,726,000 after buying an additional 55,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

