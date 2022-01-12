Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Walmart worth $1,226,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 49,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,908. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.