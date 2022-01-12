Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $633.50 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.61% of Motorola Solutions worth $633,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.85. 8,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

