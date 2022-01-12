Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $756,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $737.46. 41,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $800.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.