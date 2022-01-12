Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of NextEra Energy worth $945,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 283,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,888. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.