Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Sells $282,978.48 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 631,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

