Alpha Family Trust Invests $1.91 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. AppLovin comprises 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,309,192 shares of company stock worth $762,056,431 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.06.

NYSE APP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.41. 3,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

