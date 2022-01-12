Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.