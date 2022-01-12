AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.22.

ATGFF opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

