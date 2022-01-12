Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

NYSE AYX opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $8,646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $435,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

