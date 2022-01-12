Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

