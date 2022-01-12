Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,210,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,450.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

