AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.