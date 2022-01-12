American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 429.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

