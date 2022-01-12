American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $958.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 863,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,527. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

