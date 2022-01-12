American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. American Well has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

