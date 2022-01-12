American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 243.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Well Profile
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
