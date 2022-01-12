AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up to $116.68

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.68, but opened at $120.55. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $112.20, with a volume of 6,355 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

