AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 22.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AMS stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

