Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 397,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,340,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

