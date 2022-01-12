Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 826.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.92. 828,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,296. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.