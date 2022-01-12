Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS.
In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 826.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of H traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.92. 828,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,296. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.52.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
