Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $476.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.20 million and the lowest is $474.99 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MCFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,001. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in McAfee by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.