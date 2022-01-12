Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 14,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

